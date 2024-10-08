Georgia Power suspends disconnections, waives late fees after Hurricane Helene

article

In the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, Georgia Power has extended its customer assistance programs to further support those affected by the historic storm, according to a press release.

The company announced today that disconnections will remain suspended, late fees will be waived, and collection activities will be paused for residential and business customers through at least Dec. 15.

"Our commitment to customers goes beyond reconnecting power after a storm of this magnitude – we are focused on helping our neighbors rebuild their lives and communities," said Latanza Adjei, Senior Vice President of Customer Experience for Georgia Power. "We encourage customers to stay current on their bills if possible, but we understand that many Georgians are facing difficult times, even without the additional challenges brought by Helene. Our Customer Experience team is ready to work with customers who need assistance to find the best solutions for their situations."

Georgia Power's response to Hurricane Helene, the most destructive in the company’s history, involved more than 20,000 personnel, including their full workforce and crews from across the country. As of Oct. 7, power has been restored to over 1.5 million customers, representing 99% of those impacted by the storm, according to the company. Areas severely affected include Augusta, Savannah, Valdosta, and other communities throughout the state.

The Southern Company system, which includes Georgia Power, is continuing to support recovery efforts. On Oct. 4, multiple charitable foundations within the company pledged $3 million to assist in the relief and restoration efforts following Hurricane Helene.