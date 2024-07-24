Georgia Power contractor injured while working on Atlanta power lines
ATLANTA - A man has been rushed to the hospital after officials say he was shocked by live wires while working to repair power lines.
The dangerous situation happened around 3:15 a.m. on the 300 block of Boulevard Drive near Ralph McGill Boulevard.
Atlanta Fire officials tell FOX 5 that the man had to be carried down from a bucket truck.
A spokesman for Georgia Power identified the man as Brooks Berry Haynie, a contractor for their company.
Image 1 of 4
▼
According to the spokesman, Haynie was working on a light and made contact with a primary line.
Haynie was rushed to a local hospital. There is no word on his condition.