Georgia police officer resigns after reported TikTok sex video

A Georgia police officer has resigned after he was reportedly caught on video having sex while on the job.

Officer Larry "Benjamin" Thompson worked for the Millen Police Department and resigned on Monday.

In the video, which was posted on TikTok by a man working on a telecommunication tower, you can see what appears to be a police officer having sex while in uniform. The video quickly racked up more than 15 million views, and viewers traced the location filmed to Millen, Georgia.

WRDW in Augusta reported that the officer resigned before a meeting with the Millen Police Chief Dwayne Herrington. The police chief confirmed with the station that he knew about a video but would not confirm what the video is about.

According to official records, Thompson had previously been involved in a car crash in 2019 that killed a 76-year-old driver. Reports say the former police officer was driving 86 miles per hour while responding to a call and t-boned the other driver's car.

WRDW also reports that in 2017 Thompson shot another officer in the arm in reportedly an "accidental discharged." While Thompson claims he was cleaning his gun when it discharged, an investigation declared the shooting should be deemed "negligent."

Thompson had also been plained on a two-day unpaid suspension after a woman he had previously had a relationship with told police that he was harassing her, WRDW reported.

