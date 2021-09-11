Georgia organizations, public figures pay respects on 9/11 anniversary

Across the country, people pay solemn tribute to those who died and whose lives were changed forever from the events of Sept. 11, 2001.

That day's events in New York, Pennsylvania and Washington D.C. still have a far-reaching emotional impact on people to this day.

This year's anniversary is not only a milestone but also weeks after a fraught military evacuation of Afghanistan, ending the decades-long war sparked by the tragedy.

In Georgia, organizations and public figures paid respects on the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks on the U.S.

