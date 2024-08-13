Georgia officials bolster voting system security for 2024 presidential election

State and county elections officials are working to assure Georgia residents that the state's voting system is secure ahead of the 2024 presidential election.

"It's not just the country anymore watching us, it is the world, and we should be doing everything we can to show them we've got this going on here. We know what we are doing," Paulding County Voting and Registration Director Deidre Holden told FOX 5's Deidra Dukes.

Tuesday's check of Paulding County's election office was part of that effort, even as former President Donald Trump and his supporters continue to spout false allegations of election fraud in 2020.

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger tours the Paulding County election office on Aug. 13, 2024.

Officials ran tests of the state and county elections systems, ensuring every vote cast on Election Day would be accurately recorded.

"We have election integrity in Georgia and what you see in Paulding County, what you see in Heard County where I was earlier this morning, and we are traveling throughout the state, you are seeing election directors and their teams and their poll workers working hard to ensure a safe, accurate, secure election for everyone." Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger explained.

Raffensperger's visit to the election office in Dallas came just weeks after Trump criticized him during a campaign rally in Atlanta.

Trump blamed Raffensperger and Gov. Brian Kemp for his loss in 2020, falsely claiming that he had defeated President Joe Biden in Georgia.

Elections officials said allowing the public to observe the election process helps counter efforts to undermine the public's confidence in the electoral process.

"We did everything we were supposed to do in 2020, the results did not waver, and I think people have a hard time accepting that. But we can't do anything about 2020. That's the past," said Holden. "All we can do is move forward."

As of Tuesday, there were 83 days until the 2024 presidential election.