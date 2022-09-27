Georgia National Fairgrounds becomes temporary horse shelter for Hurricane Ian

The Georgia National Fairgrounds and Agricenter is opening up to house about 250 horses being moved out of the path of Hurricane Ian.

Stall reservations will be open on a first come, first served basis.

Appropriate paperwork and proof of a negative Coggins test will be required.

Reservations can be made by calling GNFA Public Safety at 478-988-6557.

Animal owners and caretakers housing temporarily housing their animals at the fairgrounds will need to find lodging in nearby Perry. They can find that by going to visitperry.com/stay.

The state has also set up a resource to help direct animal owners to additional temporary animal housing facilities. That information can be found by clicking here.