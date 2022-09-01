Georgia mother accused of murdering 3 children in house fire faces death penalty

article

Prosecutors say they are seeking the death penalty against a Paulding County woman accused of murdering her three children.

A Paulding County grand jury on Wednesday indicted 40-year-old Darlene Brister with three counts of malice murder, three counts of felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault, one count of arson in the first degree, and seven counts of cruelty to children in the first degree.

The charges stem from the night of June 24, where police and firefighters were called to reports of a domestic disturbance and house fire at Brister's residence along Woodwind Drive near Freeboard Way in Rockmart. Investigators were initially told the mother of seven and her children were inside the burning home, and she was "trying to stab them." Brister's 3-year-old and 9-month-old children were pronounced dead at the scene. Her 5-year-old was rushed to an area hospital where they later died. A 9-year-old and 11-year-old were also taken to the hospital for treatment.

Paulding District Attorney Matthew Rollins announced the decision to seek the death penalty on Thursday.

"This is not a decision that I have reached lightly but given the facts and circumstances surrounding this case, I feel this is the appropriate action."

In a previous interview, Brister's husband said his wife was suffering from depression.

Brister was being held without bond in the Paulding County jail.

