2 Georgia men sentenced in federal court for fentanyl trafficking

Two Georgia men have been sentenced to federal prison for attempting to sell more than 400 grams of fentanyl.

Geno Demons, Jr., 38, and Raymond Dexter Hicks, 59, both of Stockbridge, were arrested in January 2021 when an undercover agent tried to buy two kilograms of fentanyl from them.

Two loaded guns were also found by investigators after both were arrested.

Their investigation found Demons was working for a Mexico-based source of supply.

"These two defendants directly contributed to the nation’s ongoing opioid epidemic by pushing the dangerous drug fentanyl," said Robert J. Murphy, the Special Agent in Charge of the Atlanta Field Division. "They’ve now been brought to justice and will face significant time behind bars."

Both pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance.

Demons was sentenced to 12 years and seven months in prison followed by five years of supervised release.

Hicks was sentenced to six and a half years in prison with the same supervised release.

"Demons and Hicks were involved in the distribution of large quantities of fentanyl, a drug that is steadily funneling poison into our communities," said U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Buchanan. "These sentences reflect the societal danger posed by this illicit drug and the seriousness with which the courts treat those who traffic it."

The case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration.