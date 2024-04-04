Georgia may soon require minors to have permission to be on social media

Georgia Senate Bill 351 proposes significant changes regarding young people's access to social media platforms.

If passed into law, children under the age of 16 would be legally required to obtain parental consent before accessing any social media platform. The bill's primary aim is to combat cyberbullying and address concerns surrounding youth mental health in relation to social media use.

However, tech experts warn that relying solely on age verification measures may provide a false sense of security, as children are adept at circumventing such restrictions.

In addition to parental consent requirements, the bill also mandates Georgia school districts to implement policies prohibiting students from accessing social media on devices provided by the school.

Titania Jordan, representing "Bark Technologies," acknowledges that these measures are not foolproof.

The legislation has been forwarded to Gov. Kemp for his consideration. He will ultimately decide whether to sign the bill into law, veto it, or allow it to pass without his signature. If enacted, social media companies would be required to verify users' ages by July 1, 2025.

Similar laws have already been passed in states such as Arkansas and Utah. Social media companies express a willingness to comply with national regulations to ensure the safety of young users, preferring a unified approach to regulation.