Georgia man's dying wish fulfilled with beautiful wedding ceremony

Jordan Barrett's dying wish was fulfilled this past weekend in White Plains as he married the love of his life in a beautiful ceremony at The Ivy on the Plains.

Barrett, 24, was diagnosed with stage III stomach cancer in 2023, according to his GoFundMe page. Although he went into remission late last year, he recently learned that the cancer has returned.

Describing the cancer as "even more aggressive than before," Barrett shared that he is being moved into palliative care, an approach aimed at optimizing the quality of life and mitigating suffering for those with terminal illnesses. Doctors informed him that it will be about six weeks before his day-to-day life is impacted and approximately four months before "cancer wins."

Upon receiving this news, Barrett began reflecting on how to best spend his remaining time and the many experiences he wishes to have, including marrying his fiancée, Mikayla, going on a honeymoon, and taking one last large family trip.

When members of the community learned about Barrett's story, they rallied together to support him.

Jordan and Mikayla were married on Saturday.

Sarah Bryan, owner of B.Inspired Events, organized the wedding, while several other companies, including Ohana Professional Bartenders, Moonstone Photography, Josh Hill Films, Chef Steve Creations, Ice Cream Trailer, The Cereal Lab, Kay the MUA Cosmetics, Carola’s Kitchen, Your Best Guest, One Night Entertainment, Blank Canvas Event Rentals, Southern Vintage, Soulscribe, E. Stokes Creations, N’pressed Collections, and Gemini Fusion, donated their products and services.