Georgia man with medical needs missing for over a week

Henry County police are searching for a McDonough man who hasn't been seen after he went for a drive more than a week ago.

Officials tell FOX 5 that James Roland Walker drove away from the area of Summerfield Drive in McDonough towards in the direction of Covington on Tuesday, Sept. 15. He hasn't been seen or heard from since.

Walker is described as being 5-feet-11-inches tall with a weight of around 160 pounds. He has gray hair and hazel eyes. Police say he does have medical needs.

The missing man was driving a maroon 1989 Buick Le Sabre with the Georgia tag RMI1405.

If you have any information on where Walker could be, please call the Henry County Police Department’s Special Victim’s Unit at 770-288-8269.

