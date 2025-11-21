Georgia man pleads guilty to attempting to sell child online

article

A Forsyth man will likely spend the rest of his life behind bars for trying to sell a child on the dark-web human trafficking site.

Kelly Garret Ivey, 43, pleaded guilty to a life sentence with the first 50 years to be served in confinement.

According to the Jasper County Sheriff's Office, Ivey had been sharing the child’s personal information online and was recruiting other child predators to take her and physically abuse her. Investigators say they also uncovered conversations across multiple social media platforms in which Ivey expressed gross sexual deviances towards minors and actively sought out child predators to abuse other children he knew.

"We are grateful for the outstanding work of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, the FBI, and every agency involved in bringing this individual to justice," representatives fro mthe Jasper County Sheriff's Office said. "Their dedication and coordination ensured that this offender will never harm another child again. This case is a terrifying reminder that trafficking and online exploitation are real and can happen closer to home than many people realize."