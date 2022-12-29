Georgia man arrested after deputies say he pointed a gun at a park ranger

article

A 74-year-old man was arrested after deputies say he pointed a gun at park rangers on Thursday morning.

Michael Linwood Griffith was booked into the Lamar County Jail, where he faces charges.

A High Falls Park Ranger, performing routing inspections of docks along the lake, approached Griffith’s home, listed as being in the 1000 block of High Falls Road. The Monroe County sheriff’s deputies say the ranger tried to get in contact with Griffith, but instead was met by the point of a handgun.

Griffith told the ranger to get off his property, deputies say. The ranger left the area and called the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies arrived and eventually took Griffith into custody after a short standoff.

A search warrant was then executed. Deputies say they located a handgun inside the home.

It was later determined Griffith’s property was in Lamar County. The Lamar County Sheriff’s Office took over the case.