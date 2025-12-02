Georgia magistrate judge, DUI attorney arrested on DUI charge

article

The Brief Baldwin County magistrate judge and DUI attorney Shane Geeter was arrested Saturday, according to records. He is charged with DUI and failure to maintain lane. Jail records show he was released on a $1,000 bond early Sunday.



A Baldwin County magistrate judge and DUI attorney was arrested over the weekend for allegedly driving drunk, according to jail records.

What we know:

Shane M. Geeter, 71, whose law firm website says he specializes in DUI cases, was arrested Saturday by a Georgia State Patrol trooper, according to Baldwin County Sheriff's officials. He was booked into the Baldwin County Jail at 9:42 p.m.

Georgia State Patrol officials said Geeter was pulled on GA 212 in a white Volvo after troopers noticed he was seen failing to stay in his lane.

According to the booking report, Geeter is charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and failure to maintain lane.

He was released on a $1,000 bond around 1 a.m. Sunday, records show.

Dig deeper:

According to the Baldwin County website, Geeter is the Chief Magistrate Judge.

The other side:

FOX 5 reached out to Geeter for comment.