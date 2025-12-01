11 deaths, hundreds of DUIs over Thanksgiving weekend

The Brief Thanksgiving travel period saw 11 deaths and nearly 500 crashes across Georgia. Troopers made 422 DUI arrests and issued more than 11,000 citations. Multiple local police departments reported fatal crashes during the 102-hour period.



Traffic incidents during the 102-hour Thanksgiving holiday travel period led to 10 fatal crashes and 11 deaths statewide, according to preliminary figures released by the Georgia State Patrol. Troopers handled six of the fatalities, while local police agencies reported the remaining five.

What we know:

Between Wednesday evening and late Sunday night, troopers investigated more than 498 crashes across Georgia, which left nearly 236 people injured.

Georgia State Patrol and Commercial Vehicle Enforcement officers conducted over 23,000 traffic stops, arrested more than 422 people for DUI and issued upwards of 17,246 warnings and 11,249 citations. Those included more than 6,200 seatbelt violations, 226 child-restraint citations and more than 680 distracted driving violations.

Local agencies reporting deaths included Albany Police, Atlanta Police, DeKalb County Police, Gwinnett County Police and Glynn County Police.

The Thanksgiving travel period ran from 6 p.m. Nov. 26 through 11:59 p.m. Nov. 30. Officials cautioned that the crash statistics remain preliminary and may be updated.