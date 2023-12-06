Georgia legislature endorses controversial police training center known as ‘Cop City’

The Georgia House of Representatives overwhelmingly voted to back the building of the controversial Atlanta police and fire training center opponents have dubbed "Cop City."

The 144-5 vote came during the special session on Wednesday, days after the senate approved the resolution 48-5.

On the floor, one Republican presented it as an ultimatum.

"You either support public safety officers, and law enforcement, and law and order, or you don’t," said state Rep. Will Wade, R-Dawsonville, "Voting yes says you do, voting nay is you don’t."

The non-binding resolution also condemned the acts of vandalism and destruction people in the Stop Cop City movement have been accused of.

The Georgia House voted by an overwhelming bipartisan majority to support the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center on Dec. 6, 2023. (FOX 5)

But some of the Democrats who were holdouts argued there were legitimate concerns about the project and the city’s resistance to a petition to put the project on the ballot.

"Do not dismiss those concerns by conflating us with extremist violent protesters," said state Rep. Saira Draper, D-DeKalb County, who represents the constituents who would have the facility in their backyards.

She accused state Republicans of trying to meddle in local politics to split Democrats.

"This is a thinly veiled attempt to sew division and frame us for something we are not. I will not fall for that," Draper said. "I will not cede the issue of public safety to the majority party."

An aerial view of the future Atlanta Public Safety Training Center in DeKalb County. (FOX 5) Expand

State Republicans, including Gov. Brian Kemp, have praised democrats in Atlanta’s city leadership for pushing the project forward despite the far-left opposition. Before Wednesday’s vote, Atlanta’s Mayor Andre Dickens, a Democrat, received rare praise on the house floor from a Republican lawmaker.

"Dickens wants to change some things in Atlanta, and I think he’s doing a great job," said state Rep. J. Collins, R-Villa Rica. "Getting behind this project is very important."

The resolution is symbolic and non-binding, meaning it won’t move the needle on the project in either direction from a legal perspective.