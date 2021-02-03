Georgia lawmakers propose dueling Stone Mountain bills

One group of state lawmakers hopes to strip down protections for the largest Confederate monument in the world, while another hopes to add members to the Stone Mountain Memorial Association, the body that oversees the park.

"I believe the removal of Confederate memorials not only in this state but this country--it is not a matter of if they will come down. It is a matter of when," said state Rep. Billy Mitchell, D-Stone Mountain.

Rep. Mitchell is the primary sponsor of a bill that would give the Stone Mountain Memorial Association the authority to remove Confederate flags, statues, and other symbols from the park. That would include the carving on the side of the mountain. A state law passed in 2019 prohibits anyone from removing, relocating, or concealing a monument, including those dedicated to the Confederacy.

A Confederate flag flies in the parking lot of Stone Mountain Parka ahead of a demonstration in Spring 2016. (FOX 5)

Rep. Mitchell said the association could decide to remove or simply stop maintaining the Stone Mountain carving.

"My preference is that they all come down tomorrow," said Rep. Mitchell. "I think my approach is a little bit more pragmatic than that. So, we're giving the Stone Mountain Memorial Association an opportunity to let nature take its course whereas other proposals would be a lot more expensive."

Mitchell is one of several lawmakers who have also signed on to bills by Rep. Shelly Hutchinson, D-Snellville, that would prohibit any Confederate monuments on public property and repeal the protections approved two years ago.

"I don't want a nickel of my tax dollars supporting the maintenance of Confederate monuments," Rep. Hutchinson explained.

State Rep. Billy Mitchell surrounding by fellow members of the Black caucus stands under the Gold Dome discuss a bill addressing the future of Stone Mountain on Feb. 3, 2021. (FOX 5)

Meanwhile, four Republican lawmakers have filed a proposal that would appear to strengthen support for keeping the Confederate memorials at Stone Mountain.

Rep. Tommy Benton, R-Jefferson, Rep. Steve Tarvin, R-Chickamauga, Rep. Jason Ridley, R- Chatsworth, and Rep. Danny Mathis, R-Cochran co-sponsored legislation that would add four new members to the Stone Mountain Memorial Association. Two of those members would have to belong to the Sons of Confederate Veterans and the other two would have to be members of the Georgia Civil War Commission.

"If it was a World War II memorial, I'd want people on the board that knew something about World War II and these people from Confederate associations know the meaning behind why it was done in remembrance of those people," said Rep. Tarvin. "I think we're making a mistake by destroying the history of our country. The time of the Civil War and slavery, I understand, was a dark time and a scar on world history, even. We're not saying it's right. I'm just saying I think we need to retain those statues and that carving, especially, as a piece of art and to remember what happened."

The bas-relief on the side of Stone Mountain in Georgia depicting Confederate leaders Jefferson Davis, Robert E. Lee, and Thomas J. "Stonewall" Jackson. (FOX 5)

Martin O'Toole, spokesman for the Georgia Division of the Sons of Confederate Veterans said they would welcome the opportunity to join the memorial association. He does not approve of the proposal to allow the carving on the face of the mountain to deteriorate.

"To my mind that just makes them a kinder, gentler Taliban," O'Toole said. "The objective is the same [...] to destroy the largest bas relief carving on the planet."

Rep. Hutchinson, however, had a different take on the assertion that Confederate memorials are part of history.

"I've heard this argument about this is history, we're erasing history, this is how our children learn, [but] we took a billion dollars from education in our last session. We should be teaching in the classroom," said Hutchinson. "We took that money away, but we're going to support a Confederate monument? If education is the reason why they're up there, then we should be fully funding education, not putting up more monuments."

