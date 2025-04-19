Georgia launches multi-state probe after rescuing Pennsylvania teen
JASPER, Ga. - Georgia investigators have launched a multi-state human trafficking probe after authorities rescued a 14-year-old Pennsylvania girl from North Georgia.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation stated that the investigation remains active and ongoing.
What we know:
According to the GBI, the Jasper Police Department located the teen this week.
She had originally been listed as a runaway in January.
She received medical treatment and additional resources before arrangements were made for her return to Pennsylvania.
What we don't know:
The circumstances surrounding the teen’s rescue have not been released, and no arrests have been made.
What you can do:
Officials reminded the public that all forms of human trafficking should be reported to Georgia’s statewide human trafficking hotline at 1-866-ENDHTGA, where trained law enforcement agents, advocates, and first responders are available 24/7.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the GBI’s HEAT Unit at 404-270-8433. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by using the See Something, Send Something mobile app.
The Source: The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is the sole source for this article.