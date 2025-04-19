Expand / Collapse search

Georgia launches multi-state probe after rescuing Pennsylvania teen

Published  April 19, 2025 8:36pm EDT
Pickens County
FOX 5 Atlanta

The Brief

    • Georgia investigators have initiated a multi-state human trafficking investigation following the rescue of a 14-year-old Pennsylvania girl in North Georgia.
    • The teen, originally listed as a runaway in January, was located by the Jasper Police Department and has received medical treatment and resources before returning to Pennsylvania.
    • Authorities encourage reporting human trafficking to Georgia’s hotline and provide multiple channels for submitting anonymous tips.

JASPER, Ga. - Georgia investigators have launched a multi-state human trafficking probe after authorities rescued a 14-year-old Pennsylvania girl from North Georgia. 

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation stated that the investigation remains active and ongoing.

What we know:

According to the GBI, the Jasper Police Department located the teen this week. 

She had originally been listed as a runaway in January. 

She received medical treatment and additional resources before arrangements were made for her return to Pennsylvania.

What we don't know:

The circumstances surrounding the teen’s rescue have not been released, and no arrests have been made. 

What you can do:

Officials reminded the public that all forms of human trafficking should be reported to Georgia’s statewide human trafficking hotline at 1-866-ENDHTGA, where trained law enforcement agents, advocates, and first responders are available 24/7.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the GBI’s HEAT Unit at 404-270-8433. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by using the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

The Source: The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is the sole source for this article.

