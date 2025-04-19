Georgia launches multi-state probe after rescuing Pennsylvania teen

The Brief Georgia investigators have initiated a multi-state human trafficking investigation following the rescue of a 14-year-old Pennsylvania girl in North Georgia. The teen, originally listed as a runaway in January, was located by the Jasper Police Department and has received medical treatment and resources before returning to Pennsylvania. Authorities encourage reporting human trafficking to Georgia’s hotline and provide multiple channels for submitting anonymous tips.



Georgia investigators have launched a multi-state human trafficking probe after authorities rescued a 14-year-old Pennsylvania girl from North Georgia.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation stated that the investigation remains active and ongoing.

What we know:

According to the GBI, the Jasper Police Department located the teen this week.

She had originally been listed as a runaway in January.

She received medical treatment and additional resources before arrangements were made for her return to Pennsylvania.

What we don't know:

The circumstances surrounding the teen’s rescue have not been released, and no arrests have been made.

What you can do:

Officials reminded the public that all forms of human trafficking should be reported to Georgia’s statewide human trafficking hotline at 1-866-ENDHTGA, where trained law enforcement agents, advocates, and first responders are available 24/7.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the GBI’s HEAT Unit at 404-270-8433. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online , or by using the See Something, Send Something mobile app.