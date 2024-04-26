Georgia joins lawsuit challenging federal abortion rules for workers

Georgia has joined forces with 16 other states in a legal challenge against federal rules regarding workers' rights related to abortion. The lawsuit targets regulations that mandate time off and other accommodations for employees seeking abortion procedures.

The lawsuit was filed by the Republican attorneys generals from Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah and West Virginia.

Advocates of the "Pregnant Workers Fairness Act" argue that these rules are necessary to protect women in the workplace, ensuring they have access to necessary accommodations during pregnancy and related medical procedures.

However, opponents of the federal regulations argue that they overstep legal boundaries and could potentially force business owners to face federal lawsuits for not accommodating employees' abortions, even in cases where such procedures are not legal under state law.