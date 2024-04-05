Georgia inmate indicted for bomb plot targeting federal facilities

article

A Georgia state prison inmate, already serving a life sentence, faces federal charges in a disturbing plot involving the construction and mailing of explosive devices to federal buildings.

David Cassady, 55, who is held at Phillips State Prison in Buford, has been indicted for making an unregistered destructive device; two counts of mailing a destructive device; and two counts of attempted malicious use of an explosive.

The charges stem from Cassady's alleged activities while he was an inmate at the now-closed Georgia State Prison in Reidsville, Tattnall County.

The indictment details Cassady's alleged construction of destructive devices, which he is accused of mailing to the United States Courthouse and Federal Building in Anchorage, Alaska, and a federal facility located at 1400 New York Avenue NW in Washington, D.C. These actions, according to the indictment, were intended "to maliciously damage or destroy, by means of fire or explosive, a building in whole or in part owned or possessed by, or leased to, the United States," creating a "substantial risk of injury to a person."

If convicted, Cassady faces serious consequences, especially given that there is no parole in the federal system.

The case is under investigation by multiple agencies, including the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, the U.S. Marshals Service, the FBI Anchorage Office, Homeland Security Investigations Federal Protective Service, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, and the Georgia Department of Corrections Office of Professional Standards.

Who is David Cassady?

Cassady, known by several aliases, including David D. Cassady and David Cassidy, has been serving a life sentence since 1993, following a series of convictions that highlighted his propensity for violence and deception.

Cassady's journey through the criminal justice system is a complex tapestry of offenses ranging from kidnapping to aggravated sodomy.

His criminal record is extensive and varied, encapsulating a breadth of offenses that have led to multiple convictions in counties across Georgia. Notably, Cassady was convicted in Tattnall County for terrorist threats and acts on two separate occasions in 2019, each time receiving a sentence of five years. These instances were part of a pattern of behavior that also included false statements to government entities, gang participation, and conspiracy.

Perhaps most alarmingly, Cassady's record includes convictions for aggravated sodomy in Gwinnett County, with crimes committed as far back as 1988, reflecting a history of severe sexual offenses. Alongside these are charges of kidnapping, false imprisonment, and impersonating an officer.

Additionally, Cassady's penchant for deceit is further evidenced by multiple convictions for forgery in DeKalb County in 1987, indicating a long-standing disregard for the law that predates many of his more violent offenses.

Cassady's life sentence, served at Phillips State Prison, marks the culmination of a criminal career that has spanned decades.