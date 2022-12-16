Georgia House representative-elect charged with taking medications from assisted living home, deputies say

article

Deputies in Barrow County arrested a newly-elected Georgia House of Representatives member accused of stealing medications from an assisted living home he manages in Winder.

The Barrow County Sheriff's Office said Danny Rampey, recently elected to represent District 119 in the state house, is charged with unauthorized distribution or possession of a controlled substance, burglary and exploitation and intimidation of disabled adults, elderly persons and residents.

Investigators received reports of Magnolia Estates of Winder residents missing medication. Investigators used "surveillance operations" to collect evidence. Deputies said they arrested Rampey, who they saw burglarizing a residence, as he was leaving an unoccupied unit on Dec. 15.

Investigators said they could file for more charges as the investigation continues.