Georgia House votes to expand paid parental leave for state employees

article

Georgia House lawmakers have approved legislation that would double the amount of paid parental leave for state workers.

House Bill 1010 passed overwhelmingly 153-11 last week.

The bill would allow state employees to take 240 hours - or six weeks - of paid parental leave following the birth, adoption, or foster care placement of a child in their home. This bill would greatly expand the amount of paid leave, which had been set at three weeks in 2021.

"Our state employees work tirelessly to serve our communities, and with this legislation, we have sent a clear message that we value and support our working families across this state," House Speaker Jon Burns said. "It’s crucial that we support them in both their professional and personal lives and this expansion of benefits demonstrates our commitment to ensuring a healthy work-life balance and recognizing the importance of family."

Speaker Pro Tem Jan Jones, who sponsored the bill, said that it would allow the state to recruit and retain employees.

The bill now moves to the state Senate for more debate.