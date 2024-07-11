Georgia looking for part-time trappers of invasive hornet species

article

Do you need a job and are not scared of six-legged flying bugs? The Georgia Department of Agriculture may have just the job for you.

The agency is hiring 10 part-time trappers to help get rid of the invasive yellow-legged hornets in the Peach State.

The species, also known as the Asian hornet, was spotted for the first time in Georgia by a beekeeper near Savannah in 2023.

GDA Commissioner Tyler Harper said that the hornet can be dangerous to humans and poses a "significant threat to Georgia agriculture."

The new position will involve working from June to mid-December and pays between $15 and $17 an hour.

Applicants must either live in Chatham, Bryan, Effingham, Glynn, Liberty, or McIntosh counties or be temporarily willing to relocate for the job.

As part of the job, the trappers will be deploying, monitoring, and maintaining traps around the state.

A familiarity with insect identification or beekeeping experience would be a plus for applicants. There's also a chance of getting stung while working outdoors and climbing trees to check on the traps.

To learn more about the job, click here.