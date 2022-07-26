Georgia Highlands College ceases operations in response to 'threat'

article

Georgia Highlands College said it's ceasing operations for the day in response to a "threat."

Before noon on Tuesday, the college said the Marietta campus of the college was closing while law enforcement investigated a threat to the campus.

Later, the college asked people to exit all campuses.

A spokesperson said there was a phoned threat to one of the campuses. The nature of the threat is unclear, and the college said it plans to provide updates.

Georgia Highlands College as five sites in Rome, Cartersville, Marietta and Dallas. The primary campus is in Rome.

