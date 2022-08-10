Georgia high-speed chase goes ‘Dukes of Hazard,’ suspect still on the run

Deputies in Coweta County are searching for a man wanted for a high-speed chase which went through several backyards in Grantville late last month.

Brandon Daniel, 30, had his 16-year-old stepson and 14-year-old family friend in the car when he ran from law enforcement during a traffic stop around midnight on July 27, the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office says.

Deputies say the chase went "Duke of Hazard," going off-road and kicking up a lot of dirt, among other action clichés of the TV series of late-1970s .

This image from a patrol car shows a man leading Coweta County deputies through several backyards in Grantville on July 27, 2022. (Coweta County Sheriff's Office)

A spokesperson of the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office says Daniel refused to pull over during a traffic stop and then refused to stay on the road, speeding through backyards in an effort to get away. The pursuing deputy knocked off the bumper of Daniel’s Kia Optima, but he remained undeterred.

"He’s running from police, 90 mph, with two juveniles in his car, cutting through people’s backyards, you don’t know what’s in someone’s backyard, it could have been a homeowner, homeowner’s kid, a pet, anything, just reckless all the way around," says Coweta County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Toby Nix.

This image from a Coweta County patrol car shows a Kia with its bumper falling off leading deputies on a high-speed chase on July 27, 2022. (Coweta County Sheriff's Office)

Dash cam video of the chase then shows the Kia getting back on the main road again and speeding along at 90 mph with the bumper hanging off.

Deputies say Daniel went off-road again in a different neighborhood and again driving through backyards.

Brandon Daniel (Coweta County Sheriff's Office)

Eventually, behind a home the car stopped and deputies say Daniel ran into the woods leaving the teens behind.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office.