Father of Roswell High Quarterback Robbie Roper opens up on cause of son's unexpected death

The father of Roswell High School quarterback Robbie Roper, who died last year at the age of 18, says his son suffered from an overlooked medical condition that led to his tragic death.

It was initially reported the star athlete died from complications from a shoulder surgery that took place in December. However, in an interview with USA Today Sports published Wednesday, his father James Roper said doctors overlooked a medical condition.

"I just wanted him remembered as a perfect kid. I just didn't want anybody thinking that he had some abnormality when they thought about him," James said when asked why he waited so long to address the cause of his son's death.

James told the news outlet that the 2022 college football recruit had urea cycle disorder (UCD), a rare genetic disorder that results in elevated blood ammonia levels that become toxic, according to UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh.

Roper family attorney, Patrick Moore, told USA Today Sports that the disorder can be triggered by corticosteroids or can be set off by a surgical procedure – "fasting beforehand, anesthesia and physical trauma." Robbie underwent shoulder surgery on Dec. 14. He died eight days later.

Who was Roswell High School quarterback Robbie Roper?

Robbie Ropper was a 6’4", 215-pound dual threat quarterback with a 3.9 GPA. He led the Hornets to a 10-3 record in 2021, losing in the Class 7A quarterfinals to Grayson.

On Nov. 19, Roper led Roswell to a road win over North Cobb in the High 5 Sports Game of the Week, 46-43.

Which colleges were recruiting Robbie Roper?

247 Sports listed Roper had offers to play college football at Massachusetts, Morehead State, Morgan State, and Western Carolina as well as interest from other schools. He had recently received interest from the University of Florida.



Other colleges interested in the high school senior were Ole Miss, Pittsburgh, Connecticut, TCU, Michigan, and North Carolina.