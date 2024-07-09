Georgia scores C+ grade on infrastructure report card

article

Report cards are in, and Georgia is scoring some solid marks when it comes to the state's infrastructure.

The Georgia section of the American Society of Civil Engineers released its 2024 report card evaluating how the state's systems work.

The group gave Georgia an overall grade of C+ - two steps higher than the national average of C- determined in the 2021 national report.

The grade means the state's infrastructure is in above-average condition but still requires attention.

Twelve of the 14 categories the group used received grades higher than the national average, with the two others - rail and solid waste - graded the same as their national counterparts.

"Georgians can take pride in seeing the success of infrastructure investment. This Report Card shows the results when lawmakers realize better infrastructure creates benefits for people and businesses," said Julie Sechrist, P.E., Chair of the 2024 Report Card for Georgia’s Infrastructure.

Georgia excelled with recent investments in its roads, bridges, and ports. According to the report, Georgia road conditions are the sixth best in the entire country.

The report also found that 98% of Georgia bridges are in fair or good condition - a great improvement from the 78% slightly more than a decade ago.

However, Georgia's transit, dams, stormwater, and wastewater all received low marks.

"While there is a lot to be proud of, there is still room for progress, especially for water systems that serve Georgia’s growing population," Sechrist said. "As more people and businesses move here, these life-sustaining systems need increased funding to grow, improve, and become more resilient to new and ongoing threats."

The group recommends that Georgia set responsible utility rates, invest in new forms of energy to support the power grid, and expand safety funding and oversight of the state's dams and roads.

You can read the full report here.