Georgia governor signs executive order to fill Danny Rampey's House seat

article

Two weeks after the arrest of newly-elected Georgia House of Representatives member-elect Danny Rampey, Governor Brian Kemp signed an executive order to have his seat filled.

Rampey was taken into custody on Dec. 16 by Barrow County deputies. He was charged with unauthorized distribution or possession of a controlled substance, burglary and exploitation and intimidation of disabled adults, elderly persons and residents. Deputies said an investigation into the Magnolia Estates of Winder showed that Rampey was seen burglarizing an unoccupied unit the day before.

He ran for his seat in District 119 unopposed during the general election after winning the Republican primary.

According to Kemp's executive order, which was signed on Dec. 31, there will be a special election held Tuesday, Jan. 31 to fill the seat.