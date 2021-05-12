Pipeline shutdown, panic leave Georgia gas stations without fuel

Gas stations across Georgia and the rest of the Southeast have reported running out of fuel after panicking drivers have run to the pump to gas up during a shutdown of a major pipeline.

The Colonial Pipeline, the biggest fuel pipeline in the U.S., delivering about 45% of what is consumed on the East Coast, was hit on Friday with a cyberattack by hackers who lock up computer systems and demand a ransom to release them.

As of Tuesday night, Gasbuddy, an app that tracks cheap gas, reported about 10% of gas stations in Georgia are now out of fuel due to panic buying. In all, more than 1,000 gas stations in the Southeast reported running out of fuel.

Tuesday, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp temporarily suspended sales taxes on motor fuels to offset the increased prices throughout the state, saying he wanted to provide some relief to Georgians.

"It will probably help level the price at the pump off for a little while," Kemp said at a press conference at DeKalb-Peachtree Airport in Chamblee.

The governor's executive order also waives weight limits on tanker trucks that carry fuel to stations, saying he wanted to maximize deliveries by truck.

Kemp urged people not to hoard gasoline, saying he expected quick relief from the supply crunch.

"You don’t need to go out and fill up every 5-gallon can you’ve got," Kemp said. "Get what you need, let everybody else get what they need to get to work, you know, do the things you need to do. But we are seeing some shortages around the state, so we just don’t want to have a run on the pumps."

Even still, many panicked drivers are worried about what impact the shutdown could have.

"My wife went out last night because she was concerned the prices were going to go up, I said, ‘Hey you know don’t worry about it,’ you know, but I had no idea they were gonna jump this high," driver Ernest Slaughter said. "I had no idea it was going to be like this."

Gas prices in Georgia were averaging $2.87 a gallon Tuesday, according to AAA. That’s an 11-cent jump since Monday and a 16-cent jump since last week.

A large part of the pipeline resumed operations manually late Monday, and Colonial anticipates restarting most of its operations by the end of the week.

