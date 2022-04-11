Georgia gas prices continue to drop after record-high spike

article

Good news for Georgia drivers - gas prices across the Peach State are still dropping.

On Monday, the average price to fill up with regular unleaded gasoline is now $3.76 per gallon.

That price is 11 cents cheaper than a week ago and 50 cents less than last month. Unfortunately, it's still $1.05 more than the same time in 2021.

According to AAA, it now costs motorists $56.40 to fill up a 15-gallon tank of regular gas.

"Georgians are feeling less pain at the pump than in mid-March when prices were record high- over $4 a gallon," said AAA spokeswoman Montrae Waiters. "Although supply and demand factors typically support elevated pump prices, the fluctuating price of oil continues to be the main factor influencing prices at the pumps."

The most expensive gas in Georgia is still the Atlanta area at $3.83 a gallon, with Brunswick ($3.80) and Macon ($3.79) close behind.

The cheapest gas in the state can be found in Warner Robins at $3.53 per gallon followed by Albany ($3.56) and Valdosta ($3.58).

The cause for decreasing gas prices

AAA says since last week, the national average has decreased by 8 cents as the amount of domestic crude oil stocks increased by 2.5 million barrels.

According to officials, the price of gas faced pressure to lower after all 31 members of the International Energy Agency announced plans to release over 100 million barrels of crude oil from their emergency stockpiles. That adds to the previously announced 60 million barrels the U.S. is releasing.

The record high in Georgia happened exactly a month ago, with prices on March 11 going as high as $4.29 for a gallon.