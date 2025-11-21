Georgia Festival of Trees returns to Gas South Convention Center

The Brief This year's Georgia Festival of Trees opens to the public on Nov. 22 and runs through Nov. 30 at Gas South Convention Center in Duluth. The annual event features a festive lineup of trees, each one custom-designed and decorated and up for auction throughout the festival. Proceeds benefit the nonprofit Street Grace, which is committed to ending human trafficking through prevention, protection, policy, and pursuit.



Ask Angie Ulibarri to describe the Georgia Festival of Trees, and you’ll get a quick answer.

"Everything you love about Christmas is happening here!"

And Ulibarri would know, of course. As executive director of the Georgia Festival of Trees, she pulls together an incredible army of "elves" to help pull off the event, which opens Nov. 22 and runs through Nov. 30 at Gas South Convention Center in Duluth.

"We’ve got Santa here doing photos, Christmas cookie decorating, there’s entertainment that runs throughout the entire festival," Ulibarri told Good Day Atlanta ahead of last year’s event.

But the star of the event, of course, is the lineup of remarkable trees, each one custom-designed and up for auction throughout the festival. Wreaths, centerpieces, and Nativities will also be available for auction — and proceeds benefit the nonprofit Street Grace, which is committed to ending human trafficking through prevention, protection, policy, and pursuit.

"The Georgia Festival of Trees set out to raise awareness about the problem of human trafficking in the state of Georgia, particularly the exploitation of children," said Ulibarri.

Oh, and before you ask — yes, the Pink Pig is back! Georgia’s beloved holiday tradition (which debuted at Atlanta’s Rich’s department store back in 1953) was a huge hit at last year’s festival, and the trackless train ride will once again be part of the celebration.

Tickets for the Georgia Festival of Trees are available both online and at the door — for more information, click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our morning at Gas South Convention Center, getting a first look inside!