Georgia fans get national attention at Braves during NLDS game

The Brief Superfans Nick Radosta and Shervin Bahraini gained national fame after cheering on the Atlanta Braves at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. Major League Baseball featured the two Georgia friends on social media after they stood out in front-row seats during Game 2. The lifelong fans traveled to New Orleans for a Monday night Falcons game before heading back to Truist Park for Game 4.



Two Atlanta sports fans became viral sensations this week after showing up in enemy territory to cheer on the Atlanta Braves during the National League Division Series in Los Angeles.

Superfans cheer Braves

What we know:

Friends Nick Radosta and Shervin Bahraini, both from Georgia, traveled to Dodger Stadium to support the Braves during Game 2 of the NLDS. Sitting in the front row surrounded by Los Angeles fans, the duo brought high energy to represent Braves Country on the West Coast.

Radosta said he wanted to bring energy to the crowd and hold down the fort for fellow fans watching back home. Bahraini added that cheering on the team from the front row during a high-stakes playoff game fulfilled a lifelong dream.

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Viral payoff attention

What they're saying:

The duo caught the attention of Major League Baseball, which featured them on official social media channels, and they were also interviewed on Braves Vision. During the game, Radosta even noticed a reaction from pitcher Ray Kerr following a strikeout.

"How's it feel to be the most famous Braves fan? I've worked for it my whole life," Radosta said. "We're trying to get the guys some energy, we gotta bring one to the A, we gotta do it."

"We're from Atlanta, we've been cheering on the Braves since we were little children, so this is our dream," Bahraini said.

Ozzie Albies #1 of the Atlanta Braves hits against starting pitcher Blake Snell #7 of the Los Angeles Dodgers during a Game 2 of an NLDS playoff baseball game at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Sunday, October 4, 2026. (Photo by Keith Birmingham/Med Expand

Busy sports road trip

What we don't know:

It is unclear how many Braves games the duo have attended. They do have season tickets.

On their return journey from California, the pair stopped in New Orleans on Monday to watch the Atlanta Falcons win before heading back home to Georgia.

What's next:

The fans plan to be in attendance inside Truist Park to support the team for Game 4.