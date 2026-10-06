Braves vs Dodgers NLDS Game 3: Atlanta falls 3-1 to Los Angeles
ATLANTA - The Atlanta Braves fell behind 2-1 in the National League Division Series after losing 3-1 to the Los Angeles Dodgers at home on Tuesday night.
Braves fall behind in series
What we know:
Chris Sale allowed three runs and seven hits over five innings after receiving extra rest ahead of his Game 3 start.
Yoshinobu Yamamoto held Atlanta's bats in check, striking out 10 batters over seven innings while allowing just four hits and one run.
LIVE BLOG: Braves-Dodgers NLDS Game 3
Stranded runners cost Atlanta early
Timeline:
The Braves stranded six runners over the first three innings, failing to capitalize on early opportunities against Yamamoto.
Left fielder Mauricio Dubón kept the game scoreless in the third inning by making a leaping catch over the wall to rob Freddie Freeman of a home run.
The Dodgers broke through in the fourth inning when Kiké Hernández hit a two-run homer and Freeman added a solo home run to give Los Angeles a 3-0 lead.
Atlanta scored its only run in the fifth inning when Drake Baldwin hit a bases-loaded groundout to score Dubón, who had singled earlier in the inning.
Late comeback effort falls short
What they're saying:
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts moved Shohei Ohtani down to No. 5 in the lineup due to his past struggles against Sale. Ohtani went 0 for 4 with two strikeouts against Sale in their previous matchup on Aug. 26 in Atlanta. Sale struck out Ohtani with two runners on in the first inning on Tuesday, though Ohtani later reached on catcher's interference by Baldwin in the third and walked in the eighth.
In the ninth inning, Ozzie Albies doubled off the right-center wall against Edwin Díaz and moved to third on Michael Harris II's groundout. However, Díaz stranded Albies at third by getting Dubón to foul out and Mike Yastrzemski to ground out to Mookie Betts to end the game.
Must-win Game 4 on tap
What's next:
The Braves will try to avoid elimination on Wednesday night in Game 4 at home.
Atlanta right-hander Tyler Mahle is expected to take the mound against Dodgers right-hander Tyler Glasnow. Mahle said Tuesday that an abdominal pull he suffered during last week's Wild Card Series loss to Philadelphia is now a non-issue.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the game broadcast, the Atlanta Braves, and MLB.