Braves vs Dodgers NLDS Game 3: Atlanta falls 3-1 to Los Angeles

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The Brief Chris Sale and the Atlanta Braves dropped Game 3 of the NLDS 3-1 to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday night. The Braves stranded key runners early before allowing two home runs in a three-run fourth inning. Atlanta now faces elimination in Game 4 at home on Wednesday night trailing 2-1 in the series.



The Atlanta Braves fell behind 2-1 in the National League Division Series after losing 3-1 to the Los Angeles Dodgers at home on Tuesday night.

Braves fall behind in series

What we know:

Chris Sale allowed three runs and seven hits over five innings after receiving extra rest ahead of his Game 3 start.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto held Atlanta's bats in check, striking out 10 batters over seven innings while allowing just four hits and one run.

LIVE BLOG: Braves-Dodgers NLDS Game 3

Stranded runners cost Atlanta early

Timeline:

The Braves stranded six runners over the first three innings, failing to capitalize on early opportunities against Yamamoto.

Left fielder Mauricio Dubón kept the game scoreless in the third inning by making a leaping catch over the wall to rob Freddie Freeman of a home run.

The Dodgers broke through in the fourth inning when Kiké Hernández hit a two-run homer and Freeman added a solo home run to give Los Angeles a 3-0 lead.

Atlanta scored its only run in the fifth inning when Drake Baldwin hit a bases-loaded groundout to score Dubón, who had singled earlier in the inning.

Late comeback effort falls short

What they're saying:

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts moved Shohei Ohtani down to No. 5 in the lineup due to his past struggles against Sale. Ohtani went 0 for 4 with two strikeouts against Sale in their previous matchup on Aug. 26 in Atlanta. Sale struck out Ohtani with two runners on in the first inning on Tuesday, though Ohtani later reached on catcher's interference by Baldwin in the third and walked in the eighth.

In the ninth inning, Ozzie Albies doubled off the right-center wall against Edwin Díaz and moved to third on Michael Harris II's groundout. However, Díaz stranded Albies at third by getting Dubón to foul out and Mike Yastrzemski to ground out to Mookie Betts to end the game.

Must-win Game 4 on tap

What's next:

The Braves will try to avoid elimination on Wednesday night in Game 4 at home.

Atlanta right-hander Tyler Mahle is expected to take the mound against Dodgers right-hander Tyler Glasnow. Mahle said Tuesday that an abdominal pull he suffered during last week's Wild Card Series loss to Philadelphia is now a non-issue.