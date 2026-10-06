LIVE
Last updated: Oct 06, 2026 - 6:49 PM EDT
Braves-Dodgers NLDS Game 3: Sales 'letting it fly' with scoreless game
The Atlanta Braves return home to Truist Park on Tuesday to battle the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 3 of the National League Division Series with the playoff series tied 1-1.
Pitcher Chris Sale takes the mound for Atlanta as the best-of-five playoff series remains tied at one game each.
Clear skies and comfortable temperatures starting at 73 degrees are expected for Tuesday evening's 6 p.m. first pitch.
12 updates