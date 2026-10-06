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Last updated:  Oct 06, 2026 - 6:49 PM EDT

Braves-Dodgers NLDS Game 3: Sales 'letting it fly' with scoreless game

FOX 5 Atlanta
Braves-Dodgers NLDS Game 3: Sales 'letting it fly' with scoreless game

The Atlanta Braves return home to Truist Park on Tuesday to battle the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 3 of the National League Division Series with the playoff series tied 1-1. 

Pitcher Chris Sale takes the mound for Atlanta as the best-of-five playoff series remains tied at one game each. 

Clear skies and comfortable temperatures starting at 73 degrees are expected for Tuesday evening's 6 p.m. first pitch. 

Live coverage contributors

FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team

12 updates
Buck Lanford
2 minutes ago
Buck Lanford

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