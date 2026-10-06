Braves return home for Game 3 against Dodgers in tied NLDS

article

The Brief The Braves host the Dodgers at Truist Park on Tuesday with their best-of-five National League Division Series tied 1-1. Chris Sale will start for Atlanta after the Braves relied heavily on their bullpen through the first two games. A block party at The Battery Atlanta begins around 3:30 p.m., with Truist Park gates opening at 4 p.m.



The Braves return to Truist Park on Tuesday looking to turn a Game 2 victory into a series lead against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

PREVIOUS STORY: Braves-Dodgers NLDS Game 2: Michael Harris II powers Atlanta past Los Angeles

What we know:

Atlanta’s 3-2 win Sunday evened the best-of-five National League Division Series at one game apiece. With the next two games at home, the Braves have an opportunity to clinch the series in front of their fans.

The Dodgers won the opener, but Atlanta answered in Game 2 to bring the series back to Truist Park tied.

Chris Sale gets the start

Chris Sale will take the mound for the Braves, who used 10 relievers for a combined 17 innings through the first two games.

Sale told FOX 5 Atlanta he is taking nothing for granted against Los Angeles, emphasizing how quickly a team’s position can change in the postseason.

"So I got too much respect for those guys on the other side," Sale said.

A strong outing from Sale could help ease the workload on Atlanta’s bullpen as the Braves try to move within one win of advancing.

PREVIOUS STORY: Braves fall to Dodgers 5-3 in heat-soaked NLDS Game 1

Fans prepare for October baseball

Excitement is building as the series shifts to Atlanta, with fans eager to welcome the National League East champions home.

A block party at The Battery Atlanta is scheduled to begin around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. Gates at Truist Park open at 4 p.m.

Standing-room-only tickets were listed at about $100 each early Tuesday morning.

Fans can also expect comfortable baseball weather, with mostly clear skies and temperatures in the low to mid-70s at first pitch, falling through the 60s as the game continues.