Georgia faith leaders planning to announce support of Fulton DA Willis

Several prominent figures in Georgia's Black faith community, including Bishop Reginald Jackson of the Sixth Episcopal District of the AME Church and Reverend Timothy McDonald of the First Iconium Baptist Church, are set to gather on May 6 at 11 a.m. on Auburn Avenue across from Big Bethel AME Church. The purpose of the gathering is to formally endorse Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis for re-election.

Among the endorsing leaders are Dr. John Foster of Big Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church, Dr. Cynthia Hale of Ray of Hope Christian Church, Dr. Jamal Bryant of New Birth Missionary Baptist Church, Rev. Dr. Gerald Durley of Providence Missionary Baptist Church, and Dr. Barbara Williams-Skinner of the National African American Clergy Network. Also joining are Reverend Shanan Jones, President of Concerned Black Clergy of Metro Atlanta, and Reverend Andre Osborne, Regional Vice-President of the General Missionary Baptist Convention of Georgia.

Bishop Jackson commended Willis for her effectiveness, fearlessness, and commitment to justice in Fulton County. Reverend McDonald emphasized the African-American faith community's support for Willis, stating their readiness to stand by her against detractors and critics.

"Fani Willis has proven herself to be an effective, fearless, and courageous District Attorney determined to defend and prioritize the pursuit of justice throughout Fulton County," stated Bishop Reginald T. Jackson. "I am proud to call her my friend and look forward to bringing the multi-denominations of Georgia’s African-American Faith community together to showcase her leadership, passion, and results for Fulton County."

The event aims to showcase Willis's leadership, passion, and track record in pursuing justice within Fulton County.

Willis has been surrounded by controversy since a motion was filed in January to have her disqualified from prosecuting former President Donald Trump and his allies for interfering in the 2020 Georgia presidential election.

The motion accused her of an improper relationship with former special prosecutor Nathan Wade. She was also accused of financially benefiting from the relationship and the investigation into Trump.

After months of drama and a court hearing, the Fulton County Superior Court judge presiding over the case gave Willis and Wade a choice – one of them would have to step aside or someone else would have to take over the case. Wade resigned a few hours later. On Sunday, Wade spoke about the relationship during an exclusive interview with ABC News.

The Senate Special Committee on Investigations was formed in January to also look into the relationship and allegations and determine if any laws need to be changed. The committee held its third meeting last week.

Willis was also the target of an investigation of the U.S. House of Representatives Judiciary Committee for potentially colluding with the January 6 committee and her relationship with Wade.

Additionally, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene filed an ethics complaint against Willis.

The Georgia Supreme Court is currently considering whether it will hear an appeal of the judge's ruling allowing Willis to stay on the case. They must make a decision by May 13.