Georgia execution: Willie James Pye put to death for 1993 murder of ex-girlfriend

A Georgia man, Willie James Pye, 59, was executed at 11:03 p.m. Wednesday for the murder of his former girlfriend, Alicia Lynn Yarbrough, in a crime that took place over three decades ago. This marks the state's return to carrying out the death penalty after a hiatus of more than four years.

Pye accepted a final prayer, but did not record a final statement.

In November 1996, Pye was convicted of the 1993 murder and other serious crimes following Yarbrough's shooting death. The execution, conducted by lethal injection using pentobarbital, took place at the state prison in Jackson, about 40 miles south of Atlanta. This event was notable as Pye was the first individual to be executed in Georgia since January 2020.

Since the reinstatement of the death penalty by the U.S. Supreme Court in 1976, Georgia has executed 75 men and one woman. Pye is the 54th individual to be executed via lethal injection in the state. Currently, there are 36 men and one woman awaiting execution under death sentence in Georgia.

Last-minute appeals for Willie James Pye

Leading up to the execution, Pye's legal team made a final appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court, challenging the execution on procedural grounds and arguing against the state's readiness to resume executions post-COVID-19. ustice Clarence Thomas denied his application for a stay.

During his last day, Pye was visited by family members, a clergy member, and an attorney. His final meal request included chicken sandwiches and cheeseburgers. Meanwhile, outside the prison, protestors voiced their opposition to the death penalty, prominently featuring messages in support of Pye.

Pye's defense argued for clemency, highlighting the inadequacies of the trial and the local public defender system at the time. They also contended that Pye was intellectually disabled, a condition that typically exempts individuals from capital punishment. However, their plea was rejected by the Georgia Parole Board.

Protesters in front of the Georgia Capitol call for a stay of execution for Willie Pye on March 20, 2024. (FOX 5)

The murder of Alicia Lynn Yarbrough,

Pye, along with two accomplices, was involved in a brutal crime against Yarbrough, which included kidnapping, robbery, rape, and ultimately, murder. Despite claims of innocence and challenges to the credibility of key testimony, Pye was found guilty of multiple charges and sentenced to death in 1996.

In court filings, Pye's attorneys described his challenging upbringing marked by poverty, neglect, and abuse. They argued that these factors, along with evidence of frontal lobe brain damage, should have been considered more fully in his defense, particularly during the sentencing phase. Although some appeals saw initial success, the full federal appeals court ultimately rejected these arguments.

Protesters gathered outside the Georgia Capitol and outside the Georgia Diagnostic and Classification State Prison on Wednesday evening to make their voices heard about Pye’s execution.

