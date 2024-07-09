Georgia entrepreneurs invited to pitch their products to Walmart

article

Walmart is now accepting applications for its 11th annual Open Call event, inviting small business owners and entrepreneurs from across the United States to apply for the chance to pitch their products to be sold in Walmart or Sam's Club stores or on Walmart.com and SamsClub.com. The application deadline is July 15.

Open Call is part of Walmart's $350 billion initiative to support U.S. manufacturing by sourcing products that are made, grown, or assembled in the country. The Open Call 2024 event will take place on Sept. 24 and 25. Last year, Walmart received over 13,000 applications and selected 700 businesses from all 50 states to pitch their products to Walmart merchants.

In a first for the event, Walmart took its show on the road to Atlanta, visiting the Russell Innovation Center for Entrepreneurs (RICE). Walmart awarded RICE an $800,000 grant in 2023 to help develop entrepreneurs and small businesses. This investment is already showing results, with Walmart hearing advance pitches from 19 RICE entrepreneurs, 12 of whom received a "fast pass" to go straight to the September Open Call event in Arkansas. These fast passes, a new feature this year, highlight innovation and entrepreneurship, particularly in Atlanta.

The 12 Georgia fast pass winners preparing for their trip to Bentonville are:

RedDrop: A feminine hygiene brand designed for school-age tweens

S-Secrets: A personal hair care line for textured hair

Kayla’s Italian Ice: Premium frozen desserts that are gluten, dairy, soy-free, and made with real cane sugar

Scotch Boyz: A line of bottled sauces

Yacht Club Access: Luxury swim and resort wear

My Roots Are Rich: A book and coloring book aiming to fight systemic racism

Kindred Paper: A greeting card line

Emmerse: Artisan curated scented soy candles

Honeysuckle Moon: Skincare and wellness products

Khroma Kolors: Hair coloring products

EssenceTree: Handcrafted premium natural bath and body products, including organic oils, body butters, and soaps

Girl Supps: Plant-based and gluten-free weight-gaining supplements

Open Call offers an extraordinary growth opportunity for small and medium businesses in Georgia and beyond. Selected entrepreneurs will have a one-on-one pitch meeting with Walmart and/or Sam's Club merchants. Those who secure a "golden ticket" — a deal for Walmart to sell their products in stores or online — can access a vast customer base, enabling significant growth. Past winners of the Open Call have often expanded their manufacturing capabilities and created jobs within their local communities.