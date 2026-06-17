The Brief Georgia primary runoff election results have locked in high-stakes matchups for November, drawing massive national attention. Democrat Keisha Lance Bottoms criticized Republican nominee Rick Jackson in Commerce over healthcare spending and Medicaid expansion. Republican Mike Collins secured a runoff victory to challenge Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff in a race that could decide Senate control.



A high-stakes campaign season is officially underway across Georgia after a dramatic primary runoff finalized the tickets for crucial gubernatorial and congressional races heading into November.

Georgia runoff elections

What we know:

The primary runoff wrapped up Tuesday night as Republican Rick Jackson defeated Burt Jones without an endorsement from Gov. Brian Kemp. In another major race, Republican Mike Collins defeated Derek Dooley. Jackson, a political novice, spent more than $120 million of his own money during the GOP primary.

On the other side, Democratic nominee Keisha Lance Bottoms returned to the campaign trail on Wednesday in Commerce.

Political analysts say voters should prepare for a barrage of negative ads because these flush-with-cash campaigns are becoming central to people's identities.

Morehouse College political science professor Matthew Platt, PhD, noted that this voter energy can be traced back to 2020 lockdowns, as some people feel while something's have others have not or gotten worse. "They cannot give up the fight yet," says Platt.

He also adds. "I think it's (politics) become a bigger part of people's identities," explained Platt. "Not so much 'I am Democrat, but I'm not with them, I'm not the woke mob, I'm not MAGA.'

Emory University political science professor Zachary Peskowitz, Ph.D., contends this trend will lead to lots of small money donations in Georgia's high-profile races.

"There are so many people interested in politics they want to participate through small donations, particularly in the Senate race."

Federal control stakes

What we don't know:

While political analysts confirm Georgia is firmly a purple state with highly competitive statewide matchups, it remains unseen exactly how much total cash will flood the area over the coming months. Observers have not yet confirmed how national fundraising will shift as the official battle lines harden.

Additionally, campaigns have not announced the dates for potential debates between Ossoff and Collins. Voters are waiting to see how their clashing styles will play out on the public stage.

Senate battle

Why you should care:

The outcome of the Senate race could dictate whether Democrats or Republicans control the U.S. Senate. Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff faces a tough challenge from Collins, who is closely aligned with Donald Trump. Emory University political science professor Zachary Peskowitz, PhD, expects Collins to campaign heavily in that style, sparking enormous national excitement and pulling in campaign donations from all across the country.

Candidate statements traded

What they're saying:

Bottoms targeted Jackson on the trail, stating, "Let me tell you about Slick Rick. Rick. This is a man who has made more than $1,000,000,000 from the state of Georgia in health care. But doesn't want to expand Medicaid in this state."

Jackson responded via his victory speech, stating, "Keisha Lance Bottoms failed. She hopes Georgians forget what happened when she was in charge. I won't let them." Jackson took a quieter approach on Wednesday, letting his speech do the talking with no public appearances or interviews.

Historical state trends

The backstory:

Jackson's rapid rise as an unknown political novice stands out in Georgia's history. University of West Georgia political science professor Thomas Hunter, Ph.D., pointed out that the last Georgia governor not to serve in the legislature was Lester Maddox. Experts emphasize that Georgia's purple status ensures competitive statewide elections will continue for at least a few more cycles.