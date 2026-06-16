Georgia runoff results: Collins to faceoff against Ossoff in November

The Brief Georgia primary elections concluded with Rep. Mike Collins winning the Republican nomination for the U.S. Senate. Collins will face Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff in a high-stakes general election match this November. Republican voters also chose state lawmaker Fleming to run against Democrat Reynolds for secretary of state.



Georgia voters locked in key matchups for the November ballot, setting up fierce battles for control of the U.S. Senate and other top posts in the Peach State.

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U.S. Senate: Collins vs Ossoff

What we know:

Rep. Mike Collins won the Republican nomination for the U.S. Senate in Georgia, setting up a high-stakes general election battle against Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff. The upcoming matchup will help determine which party controls Capitol Hill during the final years of Donald Trump’s second presidency.

Collins defeated first-time candidate Derek Dooley to secure the Republican nomination. Collins, a trucking company owner and the son of a congressman, campaigns as a self-described "MAGA warrior."

He advances to face Ossoff, who was first elected to the Senate in 2020. Ossoff has blasted Trump as a "national embarrassment" who uses the presidency to enrich himself and his family. The 39-year-old incumbent is the lone Senate Democrat running in a state that Trump won in 2024.

Rep. Mike Collins will faceoff against incumbent Sen. Jon Ossoff in November following his runoff victory on June 16, 2026. (Campaign photos)

Democrats face intense pressure to hold this seat as they try to gain a net of four seats to claim a Senate majority. Republicans have not won a U.S. Senate contest in Georgia since Trump was first elected in 2016.

Collins argues he can build a broad coalition by using immigration as a point of contrast with Ossoff. In the House, Collins sponsored the Laken Riley Act, a 2025 law requiring the detention of immigrants accused of certain crimes. The legislation is named for a Georgia nursing student killed in 2021 by a Venezuelan man who was in the country illegally. Ossoff voted against an early version before backing the final proposal after Trump returned to power.

Collins won the nomination despite Republican opponents highlighting a House ethics complaint against him. The complaint accuses Collins of abusing taxpayer funds by paying the girlfriend of his former top adviser for congressional job duties she allegedly did not fulfill. Following an initial investigation, a federal panel forwarded the matter to the House Ethics Committee.

Georgia Secretary of State: Fleming vs. Reynolds

What we know:

Republican voters selected Fleming, a state lawmaker and former deputy secretary of state, who has previously stated there were "irregularities" in the 2020 election.

Fleming avoided explicitly disputing the results, defeating Vernon Jones, an outright election denier who openly embraced former President Donald Trump's "stop the steal" claims.

On the Democratic side, voters selected Reynolds, a former Fulton County state judge and former Biden administration official, over Fulton County Commissioner Dana Barrett.

This marks the first race for the state's top election post since the 2020 election thrust outgoing Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger into the national spotlight.

Democrat Penny Brown Reynolds secured her spot on the November ballot for the highly contested secretary of state race.