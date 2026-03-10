Georgia election results: Harris leads Fuller as MTG replacement race heads to runoff

article

The Brief Democrat Shawn Harris and Republican Clay Fuller will face off in the April 7 runoff. Third-place finisher Colton Moore holds 12% of the vote, making his endorsement a potential kingmaker. Despite Harris’s current lead, Georgia’s historical runoff trends and Republican consolidation favor a GOP comeback.



The race to see who will replace former U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene appears to be headed for a runoff.

No one reached the threshold of 50 plus one votes to outright take Georgia’s 14th Congressional District.

The free-for-all special election was held on Tuesday with a total of 17 candidates, down from the initial 22, vying for the seat. Among those candidates were 12 Republicans on Tuesday's ballot.

Fuller, Harris head to runoff

What we know:

Republican Clay Fuller and Democrat Shawn Harris are now poised to go head-to-head in a runoff on April 7.

Harris is a retired Brigadier General and cattle farmer. As the 2024 Democratic nominee, he was the most recognized Democrat in the race, focusing on healthcare, rural infrastructure, and veterans' affairs.

Trump's endorsement

The backstory:

Fuller, who was endorsed by President Donald Trump, is the former district attorney for the Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit and an Air Force veteran. His platform focuses on "law and order," border security, and leveraging his experience as a prosecutor.

Will Moore make an endorsement?

By the numbers:

Harris pulled nearly 37% of the vote, leading Fuller’s 35%. That means about 28% of the voters opted for another candidate. It will now be that spread that will make the decision in the runoff, if they show up.

Colton Moore (Campaign photo)

One key endorsement that could sway voters is that of Republican Colton Moore, who pulled in just over 12% of the vote, landing in third in the race. An endorsement for fellow GOP candidate Fuller would put the race into a dead heat.

Candidates respond

What they're saying:

Harris believes he has the bipartisan support and momentum behind him to achieve a decisive victory this April.

"We have the momentum. And on top of that, I actually had Democrats, independents and yes, I had Republicans who voted for me last time, and that’s the same thing that’s happening this time," Harris said.

Fuller said the president’s endorsement was a big boost to his campaign and believes it is his key to winning in the runoff.

"The real thing that the Georgia 14th should be focused on, we haven’t had representation since January 5. So, every moment that goes by, that we aren’t participating in votes on Capitol Hill is a tragedy for the people here," Fuller said.

Runoffs in Georgia

Local perspective:

Traditionally, Democrats do not fare well in runoffs. The GOP usually has a steadier turnout in runoffs. Harris will need to maintain his lead and get out the vote.

The GOP held a nearly unbroken winning streak in these contests from the 1990s until 2017, when two Georgia House seats and one Georgia Senate seat flipped. In 2021, political pundits began to call Georgia a "purple state" with the historic runoff elections of Senators Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock.

When is the runoff?

What's next:

Early voting in this hotly contested race runs from Monday, March 30 to Friday, April 3. The runoff is scheduled for April 7.