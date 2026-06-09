Coast Guard boat crew rescues 7 passengers from sinking vessel in Georgia
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. - A U.S. Coast Guard Station Tybee boat crew rescued seven people from a sinking vessel off the Georgia coast on Saturday afternoon.
Georgia coast rescue
What we know:
A U.S. Coast Guard Station Tybee boat crew was on patrol Saturday afternoon when they encountered a good Samaritan towing a vessel. The boat was taking on water with seven people aboard.
A U.S. Coast Guard Station Tybee crewmember boards a sinking vessel to coordinate the emergency dewatering and evacuation of seven passengers off the Georgia coast on Saturday, June 6, 2026 (U.S. Coast Guard Southeast District).
The rescue crew quickly transferred a crewmember and a dewatering pump to the sinking vessel to help control the flooding. Coast Guard members then moved all seven passengers to their small boat, established a side tow and safely transported the vessel to Houlihan Boat Ramp in Georgia. Officials said their crews are trained, equipped and ready to save lives and protect waterways every day.
A U.S. Coast Guard Station Tybee crewmember boards a sinking vessel to coordinate the emergency dewatering and evacuation of seven passengers off the Georgia coast on Saturday, June 6, 2026 (U.S. Coast Guard Southeast District).
Waterway emergency details
What we don't know:
Officials have not yet confirmed what caused the vessel to begin taking on water. It is also unknown where the vessel initially departed from or if any passengers required medical attention following the rescue.
A U.S. Coast Guard Station Tybee crewmember boards a sinking vessel to coordinate the emergency dewatering and evacuation of seven passengers off the Georgia coast on Saturday, June 6, 2026 (U.S. Coast Guard Southeast District).
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the U.S. Coast Guard Southeast District, who explained how the boat crew executed the rescue operation on the water.