Coast Guard boat crew rescues 7 passengers from sinking vessel in Georgia

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The Brief A U.S. Coast Guard Station Tybee boat crew rescued seven people from a sinking vessel off the coast of Georgia on Saturday. Responders transferred a dewatering pump to control the flooding before side-towing the vessel to safety. The boat crew successfully transported all seven passengers to the Houlihan Boat Ramp.



A U.S. Coast Guard Station Tybee boat crew rescued seven people from a sinking vessel off the Georgia coast on Saturday afternoon.

Georgia coast rescue

What we know:

A U.S. Coast Guard Station Tybee boat crew was on patrol Saturday afternoon when they encountered a good Samaritan towing a vessel. The boat was taking on water with seven people aboard.

A U.S. Coast Guard Station Tybee crewmember boards a sinking vessel to coordinate the emergency dewatering and evacuation of seven passengers off the Georgia coast on Saturday, June 6, 2026 (U.S. Coast Guard Southeast District).

The rescue crew quickly transferred a crewmember and a dewatering pump to the sinking vessel to help control the flooding. Coast Guard members then moved all seven passengers to their small boat, established a side tow and safely transported the vessel to Houlihan Boat Ramp in Georgia. Officials said their crews are trained, equipped and ready to save lives and protect waterways every day.

A U.S. Coast Guard Station Tybee crewmember boards a sinking vessel to coordinate the emergency dewatering and evacuation of seven passengers off the Georgia coast on Saturday, June 6, 2026 (U.S. Coast Guard Southeast District).

Waterway emergency details

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed what caused the vessel to begin taking on water. It is also unknown where the vessel initially departed from or if any passengers required medical attention following the rescue.

A U.S. Coast Guard Station Tybee crewmember boards a sinking vessel to coordinate the emergency dewatering and evacuation of seven passengers off the Georgia coast on Saturday, June 6, 2026 (U.S. Coast Guard Southeast District).