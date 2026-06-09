Heritage Elementary: Termite swarm forces school hallway closure

The Brief Termites swarmed Heritage Elementary during summer learning, forcing staff to block off a main hallway. School officials adjusted building access to keep children safe and away from the infested area. Maintenance crews plan to treat the school Tuesday evening after student dismissal.



A swarm of termites invaded a main hallway at Heritage Elementary during summer learning Tuesday, prompting administrators to restrict access to the area.

Fulton County school termite swarm

What we know:

Termites swarmed inside the main hallway at Heritage Elementary during the school day Tuesday. Assistant Principal Inga S. Coleman sent a letter to families explaining that students and staff safely reached their classrooms by avoiding the impacted hallway. Coleman assured parents that no students were at risk at any point during the day.

Maintenance teams scheduled a chemical treatment for the building Tuesday afternoon following student dismissal. School operations are continuing with schedule and building adjustments, and officials expect a normal schedule Wednesday.

Heritage Elementary bug response

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed what triggered the sudden termite swarm inside the building. It is also unclear if the insects caused any structural damage to the hallway before the maintenance team arrived for treatment.

The school's message

What they're saying:

"At this time, normal school operations will continue with adjustments to avoid the affected space," Coleman wrote in the letter to families. "We appreciate your understanding and will continue to monitor the situation closely."