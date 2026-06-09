Nicholson barn fire: Crews extinguish blaze on New Kings Bridge Road

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Firefighters from multiple local agencies battle a massive, fully involved barn fire that threatened adjacent buildings on New Kings Bridge Road in Nicholson, Georgia, on June 9, 2026. (South Jackson Fire Department)

The Brief Firefighters rushed to New Kings Bridge Road in Nicholson on Tuesday morning to battle a massive blaze tearing through a barn. Emergency crews successfully extinguished the intense flames before they could destroy multiple endangered nearby structures. Officials reported no injuries following the multi-agency emergency response to the burning Nicholson structure.



A massive barn fire drew a heavy response from multiple emergency agencies on New Kings Bridge Road in Nicholson on Tuesday morning.

Jackson County barn fire

What we know:

An intense structure fire broke out at 8:45 a.m. Tuesday on New Kings Bridge Road in Nicholson, according to Nicholson Fire Personnel. When first responders arrived at the scene, they found a barn fully involved in flames. The roaring blaze threatened several adjacent buildings, creating an immediate danger of the fire spreading further.

Firefighters from South Jackson, Commerce, and JCCI Fire quickly joined Nicholson personnel to battle the flames, while JC Med6 provided medical support. Teams successfully contained and extinguished the fire, preventing the destruction of the surrounding properties. Officials reported that no one was hurt in the incident.

Nicholson emergency response

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet confirmed what sparked the blaze inside the barn. Officials have not released a damage estimate or detailed how badly the main structure was destroyed. It remains unclear if any animals or heavy equipment were trapped inside the barn when the fire erupted.