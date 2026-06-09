Carrollton jury convicts woman for shooting husband with dementia

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The Brief A Carrollton jury has convicted 63-year-old Mary Ann Agan for the fatal shooting of her husband. The West Georgia Judicial Circuit District Attorney announced the felony murder verdict following a police investigation. Records show the suspect claimed the shooting was accidental but had threatened the victim minutes before.



A Carroll County jury has found a local woman guilty of felony murder and other charges stemming from the fatal shooting of her husband.

Carrollton police investigation

What we know:

A jury convicted Mary Ann Agan, 63, last Friday on charges of felony murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. Judge Erica Tisinger presided over the trial, though the jury found Agan not guilty of malice murder.

Officers responded to a Carrollton home on Jan. 25, 2025, where they found 77-year-old James Agan with a gunshot wound to his chest. First responders attempted life-saving measures, but the husband later died at the hospital.

Agan told investigators she accidentally shot her husband, who had dementia, with a revolver. However, police said she gave numerous conflicting statements on the scene about who retrieved the gun, whether she thought it was loaded, and how it fired.

Fatal firearm evidence

By the numbers:

Forensic evidence presented during the trial showed the fatal gunshot came from approximately six inches away. The analysis also proved the bullet traveled in a downward direction.

Domestic violence recordings

The backstory:

Prosecutors introduced audio recordings from the night of the shooting as pivotal evidence. In those recordings, Agan stated she threatened to use the gun against her husband moments before the weapon discharged.

Georgia judicial circuit

What we don't know:

The court has not yet announced a sentencing date for Agan. Officials note the exact prison terms will be determined by the judge at a later court hearing.

Fighting for victims

What they're saying:

District Attorney Sarah Stimac Japour commended the Carrollton Police Department for their diligence, excellence, and professionalism throughout the investigation. "The West Georgia Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office remains determined to fight for justice in cases where the victims cannot speak for themselves," Japour stated.