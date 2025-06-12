Georgia couple loses $800K in sophisticated cryptocurrency scam

The Brief A Georgia couple lost nearly $800,000 in a cryptocurrency scam initiated through a WhatsApp message, leaving them financially devastated. The scam involved a legitimate-looking mobile trading app and an AI-generated "ghost site" that manipulated the couple's view of their investments. The couple is speaking out to warn others about the sophisticated tactics used by scammers, while their children have started a GoFundMe to support them financially.



A retired Georgia couple is warning others after losing their entire life savings—nearly $800,000—in an elaborate cryptocurrency scam that began with a message on WhatsApp.

What they're saying:

Jerry and Mindy Dunaway say the ordeal left them angry, embarrassed, and financially devastated.

"I bought into it over time—hook, line, and sinker," Jerry Dunaway said.

At first, the offer appeared legitimate. A stranger contacted Jerry through WhatsApp, encouraging him to invest in cryptocurrency using a mobile trading app. The stranger made Jerry feel comfortable, and soon he was trading small amounts of money, seeing modest returns, and even able to withdraw funds—building his trust.

"He got me trading early, small amounts, started getting bigger. I was able to take money out and use it for myself," Jerry said.

That trust crumbled last week when Jerry attempted to withdraw more money—and couldn’t. He called 911.

Gwinnett County police explained that while the app he was using was real, the scammers had created an AI-generated "ghost site" that manipulated what he saw on the screen.

"He was able to identify that what I was seeing on CryptoWallet wasn’t there," Jerry recalled.

The couple says roughly $800,000 is now gone.

"We have to figure out how to pick up the pieces and move forward," Jerry said.

Though devastated, the Dunaways are speaking out to prevent others from falling victim.

"These people are very good at what they do—they’ll use any tactic to pull you in," said Mindy Dunaway. "Just be vigilant."

What's next:

They are working with Gwinnett County police, but investigators say in many cases like this, the victims rarely recover their funds.

What you can do:

The couple's children have launched a GoFundMe to help them meet day-to-day expenses.