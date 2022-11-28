Georgia could set another early voting record

Georgia is already breaking early voting records with several days left to vote before the U.S. Senate runoff election.

There were 79,000 voters statewide on Saturday and 87,000 on voters Sunday. By Monday morning, officials reported about 35,000 voters an hour. The line at the Joan P. Garner Library at Ponce De Leon wrapped around the building and spilled into the Ponce Presbyterian Church parking lot.

"I always tell people the best time to early vote is 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday," Secretary of State's Chief Operating Officer Gabriel Sterling said.

He said you should bring your ID and check line times online for a more smooth process. Sterling also stresses Monday is the last day to request an absentee ballot by mail.

"They need more people. That's the problem with this early voting, it's the whole county. That takes a long time to look the people up, knowing there'd be a large crush of people," Steve Clotter said.

Several early voters we spoke to said it was now or never.

"It's interesting, the shorter window," voter Shelley Carroll said. "I'm going to be out of the country. I didn't have time to order a mail ballot."

There isn't much on the ballot this time around. Senator Raphael Warnock wants to keep his job. Herschel Walker Is his Republican challenger. Some cities and counties might have miscellaneous items, but voters want their voice heard no matter how many options are on the table.

Many voters complained about needing more poll workers. Another voter told FOX 5 that workers added more check-in tables to speed things up.

You have until Friday to cast your early ballot.