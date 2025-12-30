North Georgia waking up to bitter cold | What to expect rest of week

The Brief Bitter cold and gusty winds grip North Georgia

Wind chills drop into the teens; fire danger elevated

Temperatures rebound just in time for New Year’s Eve

North Georgia woke up to bitter cold temperatures Tuesday morning, a sharp contrast from just 24 hours earlier, as strong northwest winds ushered in much colder and drier air across the region.

What we know:

Temperatures early this morning hovered in the upper 20s across metro Atlanta, with winds around 15 mph making it feel even colder. Wind chills across much of North Georgia dipped into the teens, creating frigid conditions from the mountains to the metro area.

The FOX 5 Atlanta Storm Team says the gusty winds have also increased fire danger despite light rain that fell Monday morning. With dew points dropping into the teens and dry air firmly in place, officials advise against any outdoor burning, warning fires could quickly get out of control.

Temperatures varied only slightly across the region, with readings near 31 degrees in Rome and upper 20s elsewhere. Wind chills in parts of metro Atlanta, including Canton and Covington, were actually colder than conditions farther north in Blairsville.

Forecast at a glance 🌤️❄️🌡️

Today: Cold and windy 🧥💨 High around 42 degrees

Tonight: Clear and cold ❄️ Lows back into the 20s

New Year’s Eve: Sunny and calmer 🌞 Highs in the low 50s

New Year’s Day: Partly cloudy and mild 🎉🌤️ High near 57

Friday: Warmer with rain chances 🌧️ Highs near 60

Weekend: Rain tapers off, improving by Saturday afternoon 🌦️➡️☀️

Early next week: Above-average warmth possible 🌡️⬆️

The cold will linger through Tuesday morning, with temperatures expected to climb above freezing by late morning. Highs today will struggle to reach the low 40s — well below the average high of 54 degrees for this time of year.

The good news: the cold snap will be short-lived.Temperatures will begin rebounding within the next 24 hours, leading to a quieter and milder New Year’s Eve.