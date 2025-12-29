Fire danger elevated across Georgia through New Year’s Eve amid dry, windy conditions

The Brief High fire danger persists through New Year’s Eve due to dry air, low humidity, and gusty winds statewide. Fire Weather Watch issued for parts of north and northeast Georgia Tuesday afternoon and evening. Cold, windy conditions combine with drought to increase brush fire risk, especially with fireworks or outdoor burning.



A heightened fire danger is expected across much of Georgia from Tuesday through New Year’s Eve as dry air and gusty winds persist. Forecasters are warning revelers to be aware of the danger, especially if planning outdoor burning or fireworks.

Sunny, breezy, cold and dry to end year

What they're saying:

FOX 5 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist David Chandley said the region is entering a period of unusually dry weather following a weak cold front that brought little rainfall on Monday.

"It’s really dry out there," Chandley said. "And with the weather that we’re going to have over the next 24 hours, the National Weather Service has issued a Fire Weather Watch."

The FOX 5 Storm Team reports Georgia is nearly 2.5 inches below normal rainfall for the month and close to 8.5 inches below normal for the year, conditions that increase the risk of fast-spreading brush fires.

Fire weather watch in North Georgia

What we know:

The Fire Weather Watch is in effect Tuesday afternoon through Tuesday evening for parts of east and northeast Georgia, including the Chattahoochee and Oconee national forests. Forecast conditions include relative humidity dropping below 25 percent and sustained winds of up to 25 mph, with gusts reaching 30 mph in higher elevations.

Chandley said the combination of wind and low humidity is the main concern.

"This is just low humidity combined with the wind," he said. "There’s just a higher fire danger. So outdoor burning is certainly strongly discouraged."

The elevated risk is expected to continue into New Year’s Eve, when fireworks are commonly used.

"Folks like to shoot off fireworks and so forth," Chandley said. "Just be careful with that. Because man, it’s just really dry out there. And we could kick up some brush fires for sure."

How cold will it get this week?

Local perspective:

Cold temperatures will accompany the dry conditions. Wind chills are expected to dip into the teens Tuesday morning across much of north Georgia, with single-digit wind chills possible in the mountains. High temperatures Tuesday will struggle to reach the low 40s in metro Atlanta and the upper 30s in the north Georgia mountains.

While conditions gradually improve later in the week, the FOX 5 Storm Team says meaningful rainfall remains limited until at least Friday.

Some scattered showers are possible late Friday into Saturday, but forecasters say totals are not expected to significantly ease the ongoing dryness. Drier weather is expected to return again by Sunday.

Until then, fire officials urge residents to follow local burn guidelines and use extreme caution with any outdoor flames as Georgia rings in the new year.

What is a fire weather watch?

Dig deeper:

A Fire Weather Watch means weather conditions could become dangerous for fires to start and spread, typically due to low humidity, dry vegetation, and strong winds. The alert is issued when there is a high potential for critical fire conditions within the next one to four days, signaling residents and fire agencies to stay alert and use extreme caution with any outdoor burning or open flames.

Metro Atlanta weather forecast

What's next:

Temperatures will remain well below average through midweek, adding to the hazardous conditions. Lows Tuesday morning are expected to fall into the mid-20s across metro Atlanta, with teens in the north Georgia mountains. Afternoon highs Tuesday will only reach the low 40s in Atlanta and the upper 30s farther north, followed by another cold night with lows near freezing. Gradual warming begins Wednesday, with highs climbing into the low 50s, and sunshine is expected to continue into New Year’s Day, when highs are forecast to reach the mid-50s.