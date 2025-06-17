Georgia could receive up to $126M in Purdue Pharma opioid settlement

article

Georgia could receive as much as $126 million as part of a national settlement with Purdue Pharma and its owners, the Sackler family, over their role in the opioid crisis.

What they're saying:

State Attorney General Chris Carr says that the funds will be distributed to Georgia over the course of several years if received. The money is earmarked for addiction treatment, prevention programs, and recovery services aimed at curbing the devastating impact of opioid misuse.

In a statement, Carr’s office said, "We won’t stop fighting until there are no more deaths, no more tears, and no more heartache as a result of this epidemic."

The payout is part of a broader national legal resolution aimed at holding Purdue Pharma accountable for its role in the widespread distribution of highly addictive painkillers, which fueled a public health crisis across the United States. Members of the family who own Purdu Pharma agreed in January to pay $7.4 billion in a new settlement to lawsuits over the toll of the powerful prescription painkiller, Oxycotin, according to the Associated Press.